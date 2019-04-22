Video: Bray Wyatt Debuts New Firefly Fun House Gimmick in Return to WWE Raw

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bray Wyatt appeared on Raw on Monday night, marking his first on WWE's flagship show since August.

Mimicking a kids show, Wyatt was in a segment titled the "Firefly Fun House." The images were surreal to say the least and clearly tease something more sinister down the road.

Fans have been anticipating Wyatt's return in recent months after he showed up at the Starrcade house show in Cincinnati on Nov. 24, when he answered an open challenge from Baron Corbin and defeated him twice.

That led to speculation regarding The Eater of Worlds showing up on Raw, but WWE decided to take it slow rather than rushing him back on screen.

On the first episode of Raw after WrestleMania 35, a vignette aired showing what appeared to be a buzzard puppet in a cardboard box. That led to talk that Wyatt was on his way back.

Prior to his hiatus, Wyatt was teaming with Matt Hardy as The Deleters of Worlds.

Wyatt and Hardy beat The Bar to win the vacant Raw Tag Team Championships at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, and they went on to hold the titles for nearly three months before dropping them to The B-Team comprised of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Just one month after losing the titles, Wyatt and Hardy were gone, and their respective futures on Raw were uncertain.

Wyatt is just 31, but he already has a hugely impressive WWE resume to his credit.

The New Face of Fear is a two-time tag team champion and one-time WWE champion, and he has faced the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker and Randy Orton in singles matches at WrestleMania.

He also has a history of being an effective stable leader, as he was the front man for The Wyatt Family and helped guide the likes of Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman to success on the main roster.

Wyatt has some deficiencies to overcome as well, though, and the time away may have helped him in that regard.

He will likely never be considered a great in-ring worker, and it can be argued his feuds tend to get repetitive at times. That can partially be attributed to the writers, but some of the responsibility falls on Wyatt's shoulders to keep things fresh as well.

The WWE Universe has had a chance to miss Wyatt for the past several months, and given how unique and interesting he can be as a character, he may be just what the doctor ordered to breathe some new life into the product.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).