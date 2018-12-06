Ice Cube on Lamar Odom Potentially Joining BIG3: 'He's Still Gotta Try Out'

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Ice Cube isn't willing to hand former NBA star Lamar Odom a spot in his BIG3 basketball league unless he earns it.

The BIG3 founder spoke with TMZ Sports on Wednesday and discussed that possibility:

"He's still gotta try out like everybody else," Ice Cube said.

Cube was asked about Odom after the BIG3 released a video on Instagram showing Odom's workout in advance of the league's combine.

Ice Cube added, "Get healthy, get in shape and get to the combine."

The 39-year-old Odom spent 14 seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

He is a two-time NBA champion, and he was also named the 2010-11 Sixth Man of the Year.

Odom last played in an NBA game during the 2012-13 season, although he did appear in two games for Liga ACB team Laboral Kutxa Baskonia (Spain) in 2013-14.

He has gone through some personal struggles since the end of his professional basketball career, including in 2015, when he overdosed and nearly died at a Nevada brothel.

Odom has been on the mend since then, and based on the workout video, the 6'10" forward may be in position to resume his professional basketball career soon.