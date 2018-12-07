Bournemouth vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool will hope to put pressure on Premier League title rivals Manchester City when they face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday's early kick-off.

With the Sky Blues playing at Chelsea later in the day, the Reds can leapfrog them in the table—for a few hours, at least—with a victory over the Cherries.

Bournemouth ended a four-match losing streak with their 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, though, and will be hoping to regain sixth place with another win.

Date: Saturday, December 8

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live, fuboTV (USA)

Odds: Bournemouth (15-4), Draw (16-5), Liverpool (4-6)

Liverpool come into the match still unbeaten in the Premier League, on the back of a 3-1 win at Burnley on Wednesday.

The Reds' rotated side, which did not include Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino in the starting lineup, came from behind after Jack Cork gave the Clarets the lead in the second half.

As discussed on Match of the Day, Liverpool are yet to hit the same heights they did at times last season, but they're still able to grind out wins:

They may have to do the same on Saturday, as Bournemouth promise to be tricky opponents.

The Cherries may have just ended a run of four defeats, but it's worth noting that run included games against Manchester United, Arsenal and City.

While they may have failed to get anything from those matches, they scored in all of them.

In fact, they've found the net in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, and they're the Premier League's top-scoring team outside the top four.

They also have one of the most in-form midfielders in the division shielding their back line:

Liverpool are naturally the favourites to come away with three points, but Bournemouth have had an extra day to recuperate and no travel to deal with, so they'll fancy their chances of getting a positive result.

