Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

The Houston Rockets (11-12) and Utah Jazz (12-13) will both look to get back to the .500 mark on Thursday when they square off in what is expected to be a close game according to oddsmakers.

The Jazz are listed as small home favorites at sportsbooks as they try to win for the fifth time in seven games following a three-game losing streak.

NBA point spread: The Jazz opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total is at 216.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 116.4-108.4, Jazz (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Rockets can cover the spread

The Rockets will be going for their third win in four games after suffering through a four-game skid, routing the Chicago Bulls 121-105 and San Antonio Spurs 136-105 over the past week.

They are coming off a 103-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday as 2.5-point road favorites, garnering the respect of the books once again.

Houston has won eight of the past 10 meetings with Utah as well, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, going 7-3 against the spread during that stretch.

Why the Jazz can cover the spread

The Jazz also blew out the Spurs in their last game by an even bigger margin, earning a 139-105 home victory as eight-point favorites on Tuesday.

They did not see any of their players log more than 29 minutes, with 10 of them playing 15 or more. That depth could be the difference versus a Rockets team that has a short bench, with their reserves producing just 21 points—including 10 scored by sixth man Eric Gordon—in the loss to the Timberwolves.

Utah took the first meeting with Houston this season on October 24, winning 100-89 as one-point road underdogs behind 38 points from Donovan Mitchell.

Smart betting pick

The Rockets topped the Jazz in five games in the second round of the playoffs, with each of their wins decided by 10 points or more. But this team is not as deep and will have a difficult time winning this time around at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Utah seems to be turning things around, with only a two-point road loss to the Miami Heat keeping the team from putting together a four-game winning streak.

The Jazz's last three wins have been decided by an average of more than 17 points, so bet them to continue their hot run with an easy win and cover as small home favorites.

NBA betting trends

Houston is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games.

Utah is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in four of Utah's last six games.

