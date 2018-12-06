Santos' Rodrygo Not Expecting to Move to Real Madrid in January

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Santos starlet Rodrygo does not believe he will be joining Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, Real agreed a deal with Santos earlier this year to sign him next summer for a fee reported to be €43 million (£39.3 million).

Rodrygo turns 18 in January, but he isn't confident of the possibility of heading to the Santiago Bernabeu this winter.

He told Gazeta Esportiva (h/t Pisani): "I don't believe there is a chance I will leave for Madrid early. It's agreed that I'm going in July. That agreement is between Santos and Real Madrid."

