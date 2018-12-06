Santos' Rodrygo Not Expecting to Move to Real Madrid in January

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 01: Rodrygo of Santos controls the ball during a match between Vasco da Gama and Santos as part of Brasileirao Series A 2018 at Maracana Stadium on September 01, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Santos starlet Rodrygo does not believe he will be joining Real Madrid in the January transfer window. 

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, Real agreed a deal with Santos earlier this year to sign him next summer for a fee reported to be €43 million (£39.3 million).

Rodrygo turns 18 in January, but he isn't confident of the possibility of heading to the Santiago Bernabeu this winter.

He told Gazeta Esportiva (h/t Pisani): "I don't believe there is a chance I will leave for Madrid early. It's agreed that I'm going in July. That agreement is between Santos and Real Madrid."

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Excitement Surrounds Vinicius' First Start at the Bernabeu

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Excitement Surrounds Vinicius' First Start at the Bernabeu

    Pablo Polo
    via MARCA in English

    Arsenal Braced for 'Worst News' Over Rob Holding Injury

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Braced for 'Worst News' Over Rob Holding Injury

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Man Utd 'Atrociously Underperforming'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd 'Atrociously Underperforming'

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Rumour: Hazard Agrees Deal with Real Madrid

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Rumour: Hazard Agrees Deal with Real Madrid

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report