Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche Clash over Tough Tackling in Burnley vs. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche engaged in a heated exchange following Liverpool's 3-1 defeat of Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday during which Joe Gomez had to be stretchered off due to injury.

Per Alex Richards of the Mirror, the German manager spent much of the second half talking to fourth official Mike Dean, and Dyche was "furious with Klopp" for attempting to influence the refereeing of the game. Klopp made it clear in his press conference he was trying to protect his players:

"I said to the referee after the first sliding tackle [made] over six or seven yards, when he got the ball and everyone liked it: 'Please, tell them they cannot do that.' It wasn't a foul but they cannot do that. It's like bowling because then four or five times it happened. Joe is injured and probably not only a little bit.

"Aggression is a part of football but be careful. Sliding over six or seven yards: these times are over. Usually someone will not let you do that. We all want to win and you can choose different ways but someone needs to say: 'Stop doing that'. Make two more steps and then you are in a normal challenge. Don't go five yards before you see the player when the grass is wet. It's unlucky what happened to Joe, but the referees have to make sure it doesn't happen consistently. That's not how it should be."

