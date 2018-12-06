Pele Says Lionel Messi 'Only Has One Skill' and Can't Compare to Him

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Brazil legend Pele has criticised five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and accused him of having only "one skill."

The three-time World Cup winner said the Barcelona superstar cannot be compared to him as Messi isn't able to use both feet effectively and is not good in the air, per Folha de Sao Paulo (h/t the Mirror's Sam Elliott):

"How can you make a comparison between a guy who heads the ball well, shoots with the left, shoots with the right and another who only shoots with one leg, only has one skill and doesn't head the ball well? How can you compare? To compare with Pele, it has to be someone who shoots well with the left, shoots well with the right and scores headers."

