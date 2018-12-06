Pele Says Lionel Messi 'Only Has One Skill' and Can't Compare to Him

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi heads the ball during the Spanish 'Copa del Rey' (King's cup) quarter-final second leg football match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images)
LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Brazil legend Pele has criticised five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and accused him of having only "one skill." 

The three-time World Cup winner said the Barcelona superstar cannot be compared to him as Messi isn't able to use both feet effectively and is not good in the air, per Folha de Sao Paulo (h/t the Mirror's Sam Elliott):

"How can you make a comparison between a guy who heads the ball well, shoots with the left, shoots with the right and another who only shoots with one leg, only has one skill and doesn't head the ball well? How can you compare? To compare with Pele, it has to be someone who shoots well with the left, shoots well with the right and scores headers."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mourinho: There Are Things I Can't Get from My Players

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: There Are Things I Can't Get from My Players

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Kane 2nd to Aubameyang in Top Scorer Charts

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kane 2nd to Aubameyang in Top Scorer Charts

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Mourinho Expects Martial to Make Fulham Game After Limping Off

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Expects Martial to Make Fulham Game After Limping Off

    via mirror

    David Brooks: Man City Rejection to Prem Star at Bournemouth

    World Football logo
    World Football

    David Brooks: Man City Rejection to Prem Star at Bournemouth

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports