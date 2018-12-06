Jose Mourinho Frustrated Manchester United 'Shoot Themselves' After Arsenal Draw

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Manchester United's coach Jose Mourinho gives directions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho revealed his frustration at the mistakes that cost his side both goals in their 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday. 

The Red Devils were twice forced to come from behind after David De Gea failed to deal with Shkodran Mustafi's header, while in the second half the ball trickled in off Marcos Rojo as he attempted to challenge Alexandre Lacazette.

Per the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, he said:

"We drew 2-2, but we scored four goals. As always we made mistakes, and we paid for the mistakes. Even in matches like today where we played well we always shoot ourselves.

"Our problem is a having performance like this without the mistakes we made. ... We are always punished."

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

