WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 5

Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali have been the three most important talents on 205 Live in recent months, but they took this week off so others could shine.

The recently returned Ariya Daivari was in action against a local jobber, Drew Gulak took on The Brian Kendrick and Lucha House Party battled TJP and Mike Kanellis in a Tornado tag team match.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this weeks episode of 205 Live.

Drew Gulak vs. The Brian Kendrick

The feud between Kendrick and Gulak hasn't been too interesting in recent weeks, so putting them in the ring together was the only way WWE could make anyone care about this feud.

Both of these guys are talented wrestlers, but this match did not meet expectations. It was a little sluggish in places and all of the chemistry they built up as partners disappeared.

Despite the problems, Kendrick and Gulak did manage to amp things up leading to the conclusion to wake the crowd up.

The Wizard of Odd was about to pick up a win with Sliced Bread No. 2 when Jack Gallagher jumped into the ring and caused a disqualification.

Akira Tozawa failed to save Kendrick and both men ended up on the receiving end of a beating.

Grade: C

Notes and Highlights

The dragon whip leg screw Gulak hit looked almost too realistic. Kendrick's knee bent in a funny way.

Gallagher's headbutt never gets old.

Tozawa and Kendrick just aren't working as a tag team. WWE needs to abandon this pairing.

Ariya Daivari vs. Local Jobber

Out of all the Superstars who have been with 205 Live since the beginning, Daivari has been the least successful.

Taking some time off to heal an injury might have been the best thing for him because it allowed him to reinvent his character and refocus himself.

There was a notable increase in aggression from The Persian Lion as he mercilessly beat down his opponent. He actually ended up winning by referee stoppage when his opponent could no longer stand up after receiving several clotheslines.

Hideo Itami was shown watching the match from backstage with a smile on his face. This was the most dangerous Daivari has ever looked in the ring. Hopefully, he continues to show us what he is capable of against better opponents.

Grade: C+

Notes and Highlights

Daivari needs some new entrance music. His current song is too generic.

Ali and Murphy gave separate promos from backstage before and after this match.

Noam Dar also challenged Murphy to a match in the future.

Lucha House Party vs. TJP and Mike Kanellis

WWE has been running a storyline on Raw with LHP using what they call Lucha House Rules in matches against The Revival so all three members can work instead of just two.

For some unknown reason, this does not seem to apply to 205 Live because it was only Kalisto and Lince Dorado in the ring. Gran Metalik wasn't even at ringside to support his partners.

As usual, the main event of 205 Live stole the show. TJP and Kanellis worked well together for a new team and the luchadors hit all the high-flying moves we expect from them in every match.

The only bad thing about this match was the focus on LHPs pinatas. It was supposed to be funny but just ended up taking away from what was otherwise a great contest. LHP was victorious after Dorado hit a textbook shooting star press.

Grade: B+

Notes and Highlights