Clemson's Christian Wilkins Wins 2018 Bednarik Award as Top Defensive Player

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Alabama will not have a third straight Bednarik Award winner.

Clemson's Christian Wilkins was announced as the 2018 Bednarik winner Thursday, edging out Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Kentucky's Josh Allen as the top defensive player in college football.

Wilkins recorded 46 tackles (12.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks during the 2018 season. He was previously named the Campbell Award winner, colloquially known as the "Academic Heisman."

"I've always said one of these days I hope we can have a player on that stage," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said, per Grace Raynor of the Post and Courier. "I'm so excited about that award—because it's not just football."

"I want to thank coach Swinney for always serving his players' hearts and not their talents," Wilkins said. "No matter your circumstance, no matter your upbringing ... football brings people together.

"Don't be afraid to be yourself ... I'm going to thrive in it and do it passionately. Love, care and serve others. That's the most powerful thing you can do as a person."

Allen, a senior, emerged as one of the best pass-rushers in the country in 2018. He recorded 84 tackles (18.5 for loss) and 14 sacks during the regular season. He's widely expected to be a top-10 NFL draft pick.

Allen has already brought home a number of postseason awards. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and took home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for the nation's best defensive player.

Williams was a borderline out-of-nowhere sensation for the Tide in 2018. After redshirting in 2016 and barely seeing the field during his freshman season, Williams became the most dominant defensive lineman in college football in 2018. He recorded 66 tackles (18 for loss) and eight sacks while helping the Tide post a 13-0 regular-season mark.