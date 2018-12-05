Copa Del Rey 2018: Results, Reaction from Wednesday's Round of 32, Leg 2 Games

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid booked their places in the Copa del Rey's last 16 on Wednesday as they eased to comfortable second-leg wins against Cultural Leonesa and Sant Andreu.

Barca beat the former 4-1 at the Camp Nou, while Atleti won 4-0 at home to the latter.

Elsewhere, Sevilla squeezed past Villanovense while Karl Toko Ekambi scored four times for Villarreal as they put Almeria to the sword 8-0.

Here are all the results and their aggregate scores:

Girona 2-1 Alaves (4-3)

Atletico Madrid 4-0 Sant Andreu (5-0)

Sevilla 1-0 Villanovense (1-0)

Real Sociedad 2-0 Celta Vigo (3-1)

Villarreal 8-0 Almeria (11-3)

Valladolid 2-1 Real Mallorca (4-2)

Barcelona 4-1 Cultural Leonesa (5-1)

Barca took a 3-0 lead by half-time against Leonesa. Munir El Haddadi and Denis Suarez supplied fine finishes to passes from Ivan Rakitic before Malcom headed home Rakitic's cross as the Croatian completed a hat-trick of assists.

Josep Sene pulled one back for the Segunda B side after the break, but Suarez scored again to round out the win for the hosts.

Riqui Puig's delightful dinked through ball for Suarez had sports writers Graham Ruthven and Andy West singing his praises:

Meanwhile, Toko Ekambi made history for Villarreal with his efforts:

Carlos Bacca also netted a brace, while Gerard Moreno and Dani Raba also got in on the act.

Though it only finished 1-0, Sevilla's win over Villanovense could have been similarly one-sided on another day:

Andre Silva made the difference with his strike four minutes into the second half.

At the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico were fortunate to go in at half-time 1-0 up on aggregate, as they had been outplayed by Sant Andreu up until that point.

However, a much stronger second-half performance saw them net all four of their goals after the break.

Thomas Lemar broke the deadlock on the night in the 48th minute, and he was soon followed by efforts from Nikola Kalinic and Angel Correa before Vitolo added a fourth late on.