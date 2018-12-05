Derek Fisher Reportedly Hired as Head Coach of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Sparks have hired former NBA point guard Derek Fisher to be their next head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Fisher played 18 NBA seasons with five teams and most notably started for the Los Angeles Lakers during their NBA championship stretch from 1999-2000 to 2001-02.

Fisher retired in 2014 and was hired as the New York Knicks head coach. The Knicks fired him midway through the 2015-16 season after he amassed a 40-96 record.

