Derek Fisher Reportedly Hired as Head Coach of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 5, 2018

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 28: Head Coach Derek Fisher of the New York Knicks gestures to his players during an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre on January 28, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Sparks have hired former NBA point guard Derek Fisher to be their next head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Fisher played 18 NBA seasons with five teams and most notably started for the Los Angeles Lakers during their NBA championship stretch from 1999-2000 to 2001-02.

Fisher retired in 2014 and was hired as the New York Knicks head coach. The Knicks fired him midway through the 2015-16 season after he amassed a 40-96 record. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

