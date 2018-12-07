Chiefs Rumors: Sammy Watkins Could Still Miss Multiple Games with Foot Injury

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens because of his foot injury and will then be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, according to Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star.

Mellinger initially tweeted that Watkins would be out four to six weeks, but he later clarified that the timetable includes the past three weeks.

Watkins has not played since Nov. 19.

In his first season with the Chiefs, Watkins has struggled to stay healthy. The result has been a largely disappointing campaign with 40 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns, as he has failed to live up to the $48 million contract he signed during the offseason.

Watkins told reporters last month:

"I'm not too much caught up on stats and stuff like that. I've grown past that. It's football. It changes every week. We're in different spots every week. With this offense and this team in general, you can't worry about targets or what the outside world is saying [about] yards and stats. If you look at our record, we're winning."

Chris Conley will get additional work with Watkins out of the lineup.

In addition, Kansas City signed ex-Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin on Thursday. The 6'5", 245-pound wideout had 23 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown in 12 games with Buffalo. The 2014 first-round pick piled up 1,949 yards and 16 scores during his first two years with the Carolina Panthers in 2014 and 2016, missing his sophomore campaign because of a torn ACL.