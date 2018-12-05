Alexa Bliss Injury Update, Matt Hardy on WWE Future and More in WWE Roundup

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Bliss Reportedly Cleared to Return to Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) on Tuesday and discussed Alexa Bliss' status.

Henry said he spoke with Bliss recently and revealed that she told him she was cleared to return to in-ring action after suffering a concussion:

"We sat and talked for about 15-20 minutes. And she was like, 'Yeah, I was really bad off. I couldn't remember where I was, I couldn't remember what I was doing in the city.' We were flying from London to Switzerland and she said, 'I couldn't remember what flight or anything. I had to rely on everyone else telling me what to do. I couldn't stand up straight, I had vertigo.' She said she was in a bad way, and then she came back too soon, banged her head again, and really was in a bad place.

"Now she's fine. She's been cleared. We are very happy she's going to be back in the fray, and I just wanted to remind her who she was. 'Remember who you are, don't go back too soon if you're not ready, and when you go back—Ronda [Rousey's] great, and Nia [Jax] is doing her thing, and Becky [Lynch] and Charlotte [Flair], but you are a major player. And remember, when you come back, be who you are.'"

Bliss hasn't wrestled on television since losing to Rousey in a Raw Women's Championship rematch at Hell in a Cell in September.

Alexa was scheduled to team with Mickie James against Trish Stratus and Lita at Evolution but had to be replaced by Alicia Fox due to injury.

While on the shelf, Bliss has still been a big part of Raw, as acting general manager Baron Corbin recently put her in charge of the women's division.

Matt Hardy Planning In-Ring Return

Matt Hardy shot down speculation this week that he is retired and revealed that he is looking ahead to his eventual return to WWE programming.

According to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Hardy addressed a question about whether he is preparing to retire:

"No, it's not. I took time off to heal some nagging injuries and I'll be back sooner rather than later. So, I've been doing this 26 years. I was just a little beat up. I was given a little time off. From when I've been back, for over a year and half, I was full time. I did everything.

"Jeff [Hardy] was off with the surgery, so just had a little bit of time off. I think Bray [Wyatt] needed a little time off. He'd had a car accident. So, I think it was just a little bit of time off for everyone. So, I think you'll see an evolution of Bray Wyatt and an evolution of Matt Hardy."

Hardy last wrestled in August when he and Wyatt lost a Raw Tag Team Championship match to The B-Team.

Wyatt has also been off television, but he recently returned at the Starrcade house show by answering an open challenge laid down by Corbin.

With Raw's tag team scene in desperate need of a shake-up, the return of Hardy and Wyatt could be the perfect way to breathe new life into the division.

Corbin Talks Past Locker-Room Heat

Corbin is an integral part of Raw as the acting general manager, but it wasn't necessarily an easy road for him to get to this point.

The Lone Wolf discussed his rise up the ranks in WWE with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on Heated Conversations (h/t William Windsor of WrestlingInc.com) this week and noted that he made some enemies early in his career due in part to the fact that he came from a football background:

"It's a competitive business and everybody wants to be the best. And when there's a new guy coming in and there's buzz about him, 'Oh, he was a pro football player,' you instantly have people that don't like you because they're afraid you're going to take their spot. Of course, I poured salt on the wound saying, 'Yeah, I'm going to take it—I get paid more than you and I'm better than you.'"

Corbin has only been on the main roster since 2016, but he has already accomplished plenty with an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win, United States Championship reign and Money in the Bank ladder match victory to his credit.

He is currently focusing on the speaking and character development aspect of his trade, and that figures to better prepare him for any big opportunities that may be in his future.

Free Match of the Day: New Day vs. The Usos vs. Lucha Dragons

Wednesday's free match of the day is the Triple Threat ladder match between New Day, The Usos and the Lucha Dragons for the WWE Tag Team Championships at TLC 2015.

That match was among the early setups for the classic rivalry between New Day and The Usos, and their feud will continue at this year's TLC pay-per-view when they meet in a Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships that also includes The Bar.

