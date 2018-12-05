WWE NXT Results: WInners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from December 5

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

NXT continued to engage its audience Wednesday with another explosive episode on WWE Network that gave fans a taste of what they can expect from the brand as 2018 comes to a close and 2019 draws near.

Reigning NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa set out to address the fans but former titleholder Aleister Black and longtime Ciampa tag partner-turned-enemy Johnny Gargano made sure that segment did not go according to plan for the resident Blackheart.

The Forgotten Sons returned to tag team action as they sought a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships, Matt Riddle battled former Ring of Honor TV champion Punishment Martinez in what would have been an indie dream match a few months ago and Dakota Kai squared off with NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler as they continued their rivalry.

Who emerged victoriously and how will the various segments of the show affect the brand going forward?

Find out with this recap of the December 4 episode.