Hulk Hogan, JBL and 9 Gimmicks That Would Not Fly in Today's WWE

Credit: WWE.com

Colorful characters have been the lifeblood of professional wrestling for decades, and as the times have changed, so have the gimmicks.

What worked 30 years ago probably won't work as well today because fans' tastes have changed. Even characters who were popular as little as 10 years ago can feel outdated in the current environment.

Things we used to find funny can often be perceived as offensive, especially when you look back at something years later with a greater understanding of why certain characters were always inappropriate, to begin with.

Let's take a walk down memory lane and look at some of the most memorable gimmicks WWE would never even consider using nowadays.

Before we get into the list, something should be clarified. We are not saying the Superstars who performed these characters couldn't get over doing something different today. We are focusing solely on the way they were played at the time, not how they would be played differently today.