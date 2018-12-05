Lyon to Discuss Nabil Fekir's Future 'Before the Holidays' Amid Chelsea Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said he wants to discuss Nabil Fekir's future with the player "before the holidays" amid rumours Fekir is wanted by Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Per French outlet Le Progres (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast), Aulas said as much at the club's general meeting as Fekir approaches the final 18 months of his deal.

According to Le Progres, Aulas is set to meet with Fekir shortly, and the club don't normally allow players to "leave so close to the end of their contract."

L'Equipe (h/t Coast) linked him with Chelsea and Bayern in November, while Fekir almost joined Liverpool in the summer before the deal collapsed.

Lyon want to tie him down beyond 2020—if not to keep him at the club, then at least to give them a stronger position in the transfer market if anyone comes in for him.

The Reds' approach for him over the summer came after he produced 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions last season.

This season, he has offered up four goals and four assists in 13 appearances. Having only played 803 minutes, he's directly contributing to a goal every 100 minutes or so, a slightly higher frequency than last term.

He's a skilful player, and football writer Tom Williams enjoys watching him play:

After grabbing a goal and an assist to help Lyon record a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League in September, he played a similarly key role in their 2-2 draw with the Sky Blues in November, per football writer Joel Rabinowitz:

Fekir is typically at his best as a No. 10 or slightly farther up supporting the centre-forward, but he occasionally provides cover on the right too.

His delivery is good enough to match any wide player:

He could give Chelsea another top-quality threat in the final third alongside Eden Hazard or perform a similar role in the team if the Belgian were to depart.

It's clear Bayern could use an injection of talent into their side too, as they sit fourth in the Bundesliga, nine points behind Borussia Dortmund.

They'll be awaiting updates on Fekir's future with bated breath, and if the 25-year-old decides he wants to move on from Lyon, it seems they may find out in the coming weeks.