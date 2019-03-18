Luis Suarez Out 10-15 Days for Barcelona with Sprained Ankle Injury

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona in action during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on November 11, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona's Luis Suarez has suffered a sprained ankle and will be out for between 10 and 15 days while he recovers.

The club confirmed as much on Monday via their official website. He was taken off in the closing stages of Sunday's 4-1 win over Real Betis.

The former Liverpool man has been the team's top option at striker since his arrival in 2014. He has provided a steady stream of goals ever since and once again ranks among the Catalans' top scorers this season with 21 in all competitions.

Even at the age of 32, Suarez remains an athletic marvel, and his vision and instincts in the opponent's half are top notch. He has a great understanding with Lionel Messi and functions well in Barcelona's possession-based system.

His absence leaves the Catalans with a major hole to fill in the attacking third, and Barcelona lack a bench option with a similar stylistic profile. Paco Alcacer used to be that man, but he moved to Borussia Dortmund during the summer.

The Blaugrana are fortunate in terms of the timing of the injury, as the international break means they're not in action again until March 30, against Espanyol.

Should he fail to recover in time for that match, he'll target a return against Villarreal on April 2, where Barca will hope he can get up to speed ahead of their clash with Atletico Madrid four days later.

While's he out, manager Ernesto Valverde could alter his formation a bit and go with a false-nine approach, with Messi or perhaps even Malcom moving into a central role.

Related

    Man Utd Have 'No Plans' to Sign Bale

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Have 'No Plans' to Sign Bale

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Hazard's Heart Set on Madrid Move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard's Heart Set on Madrid Move

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Golden Shoe Race Heats Up 🔥

    Messi hat-trick takes him clear of Mbappe

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Golden Shoe Race Heats Up 🔥

    Messi hat-trick takes him clear of Mbappe

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo Charged for Atleti Celebration

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Charged for Atleti Celebration

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report