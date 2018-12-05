WWE SmackDown Results: The New Daniel Bryan and Biggest Takeaways from Dec. 4

1 of 4

Don't like the New Daniel Bryan?

FICKLE!

The current WWE champion joined Miz TV Tuesday night for a hard-hitting interview in which he blasted the fans, calling them 'fickle' for changing their allegiances so quickly after his one sin when they sin against the planet every day.

While his promo may have come across as an amplified CJ Parker NXT dialogue, it was spoken with such conviction and anger that it hit home way harder than the future Juice Robinson's words ever did. His interactions with Miz, who attempted to take credit for the champion's new attitude, made sense given their long history.

It was the beatdown of AJ Styles after The Phenomenal One's victory over The Hollywood A-Lister, though, that demonstrated the depths the newly minted villain will go.

He brutalized Styles, targeted his new and left the popular babyface writhing in a heap. Then, he took to the microphone to chastise the same fans that championed his YES! Movement and demanded his spot in the WrestleMania 30 main event, his feelings hurt that his one moment of weakness generated such harsh criticism.

This new character is a revelation of sorts.

For so long, Bryan had been the admirable babyface that some forgot just how strong a heel he can be. We have seen it before, back when he first started using the dorky YES! chants to generate heat, but this is a whole other beast.

He is dismayed and disgusted by how quickly fans are to turn their backs when someone shiny, bright and new comes along. He feels betrayed and is lashing out, pointing out the sins of the people in an attempt to justify his own actions.

It is great writing, something Bryan almost certainly had his hands in given the current state of WWE Creative.