Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Women's Tag Team Titles, Braun Strowman and More

Credit: WWE.com

The injury bug in WWE has bitten some of the top male and female Superstars, leaving fans to speculate over when they may see their favorite competitors back in the squared circle.

This week's rumor mill has news on Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, both of whom find themselves watching from the sidelines as Raw goes through several creative changes in their absence.

The most significant news, though, comes in regards to the new championships.

Women's Tag Team Championship Update

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported that the reference by Bayley to WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the December 3 episode of Raw has "led to further speculation that said titles will be coming much sooner rather than later."

Those specific titles have long been discussed by fans, who see them as the perfect tool to get women not directly involved in the singles title hunt involved in something meaningful. Too often, we see women like The Riott Squad, Naomi and Asuka, and Bayley and Sasha Banks wandering almost aimlessly around Raw and SmackDown Live with nothing better to do than to wrestle the same repetitive matches each week.



Championship gold would give them a purpose and create excitement for a women's division beyond the Becky Lynches, Charlotte Flairs and Ronda Rouseys of WWE.

Considering the stale and stagnant nature of the product right now, that little spark of excitement would do a great favor to the overall quality of the show, let alone a women's division in need of it.



Braun Strowman Injury Update



Ortman also reported that Braun Strowman was backstage at SmackDown and the Tribute for the Troops tapings Tuesday and suggested he was there for a medical check-up as his status for the December 16 TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view remains in doubt.

Just 10 days away from the show, it would be smart for WWE management to contemplate removing Strowman altogether. To this point, he has been involved in very little of the build. Throw in the possibility that he rushes back and sustains another injury, creating doubts about his availability for a show like Royal Rumble or WrestleMania and you have all the reason you need to pull the proverbial plug on a Strowman comeback.

Book a Six-Man TLC match pitting Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley against Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor and Elias. Do literally anything other than risk Strowman's future availability for a show no one is really buzzing about anyway.

Is Alexa Bliss Cleared or Not?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reported Alexa Bliss has still not been cleared to compete following a recent concussion diagnosis. That, despite Mark Henry stating on SiriusXM's Busted Open (h/t Cageside Seats) that she was, in fact, cleared to compete.

Bliss recently was named the head of the Raw women's division by general manager Baron Corbin, a role she should thrive in if WWE Creative ever decides to quit the open forum segments that have been mind-numbingly unnecessary to this point.

Arguably one of the best promos in the women's division, and a strong heel despite her popularity among fans, Bliss can still be a valuable part of the show.

What is concerning is that she has not been cleared to do anything more than light ring work.

Concussions are tricky and require some longer recovery times depending on the performer so one can only hope the delay in Bliss' comeback is just her recovering slower rather than actual long-lasting damage that could put a full ring return in jeopardy.