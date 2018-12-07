Answering One 2019 Draft Question for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

It's only December, yet many NFL fans are already eyeing the 2019 draft in April.

While contenders gear up to compete for the Super Bowl, teams outside of the playoff picture can begin focusing on how they'll address their biggest issues this offseason.

A handful of squads will be searching for a franchise quarterback. Some will aim to add skill-position talent. Others will want to address their offensive line or defense.

Though free agency and trades will shift the NFL landscape between now and April, it's never too early to look ahead to how teams will fill holes during the 2019 draft.