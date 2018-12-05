Joe Gomez Stretchered off with Injury; Replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was stretchered off after just 23 minutes of the Reds' Premier League clash against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

News of the England defender's injury came via Joe Prince-Wright at NBC:



It's never been doubted that Gomez is a big talent by those who frequent Anfield, although it's only really in 2018-19 when he has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the division.

Gomez has excelled in partnership with Virgil van Dijk for the Reds, and with goalkeeper Alisson Becker behind them, the team has done so well to concede just five goals in the Premier League this season.

The development of Gomez has been crucial to that. This season his ability on the cover, reading of the game and aggression in the right moments have made him a difficult man for centre-forwards to get the better of. On the ball, he's a high-class distributor too.

Liverpool do have options to call on at the back in the form of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren. The former of that pair is regularly besieged by injury issues himself, while Lovren can be commanding but is capable of making costly mistakes.

The Reds have looked at their most effective with Gomez in partnership with Van Dijk though and manager Jurgen Klopp will be keen to reunite them at centre-back as quickly as possible.