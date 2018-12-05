Ralph Hasenhuttl Appointed Southampton Manager, Signs Deal to 2021

Southampton confirmed the appointment of Ralph Hasenhuttl as their new manager on Wednesday.

The Austrian has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at St Mary's that will keep him at the club until 2021, and he will begin the job on Thursday, per a Southampton statement:

Hasenhuttl succeeds Mark Hughes as Saints manager after the Welshman was sacked on Monday following nine dismal months in charge:

The 51-year-old's previous work includes a successful spell at Ingolstadt, in which he engineered their first promotion to the Bundesliga, and a two-year tenure with RB Leipzig.

He enhanced his reputation hugely at Leipzig as he led the club to the UEFA Champions League via a second-place finish in the Bundesliga, and he departed after finishing sixth in 2017-18.

Hasenhuttl has a major job on his hands with Southampton as they have been floundering for some time and currently sit 18th in the Premier League.

His primary aim in the remainder of this season will be to save the club from relegation, but he is not just a firefighter.

Hasenhuttl is a highly respected, innovative manager who has a reputation for developing and improving young sides.

Saints will hope he progresses the team as Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman did only a few years ago before moving on to bigger Premier League clubs.

