Pep Guardiola Says 'I Trust in My Club' Amid Manchester City FFP Investigation

Pep Guardiola has said he trusts Manchester City's hierarchy amid UEFA's ongoing investigation into whether the club broke Financial Fair Play rules.

The Spanish manager said after his side's 2-1 defeat of Watford on Tuesday that if anything is wrong, UEFA's probe, which is set to be concluded soon, will bring it to light, per Goal's Joe Wright:

"UEFA is doing what it is doing. If it found something, the club will make a statement and I like that because we'll know exactly how we're going to finish. If there's something regular, we'll know it. If we did something not regular, the people can finish to talk about [it]. I trust a lot in my club, in our organisation. If something is wrong, they are going to tell us."

