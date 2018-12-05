Pep Guardiola Says 'I Trust in My Club' Amid Manchester City FFP Investigation

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2018

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester City at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north of London on December 4, 2018. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has said he trusts Manchester City's hierarchy amid UEFA's ongoing investigation into whether the club broke Financial Fair Play rules. 

The Spanish manager said after his side's 2-1 defeat of Watford on Tuesday that if anything is wrong, UEFA's probe, which is set to be concluded soon, will bring it to light, per Goal's Joe Wright:

"UEFA is doing what it is doing. If it found something, the club will make a statement and I like that because we'll know exactly how we're going to finish. If there's something regular, we'll know it. If we did something not regular, the people can finish to talk about [it]. I trust a lot in my club, in our organisation. If something is wrong, they are going to tell us."

                   

