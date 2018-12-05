Greg Hardy's UFC Debut vs. Allen Crowder Being Finalized for Jan. 19

Chris Unger/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive end and current mixed martial artist Greg Hardy could make his UFC debut as soon as next month.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, UFC President Dana White said plans are being finalized for a bout between Hardy and heavyweight Allen Crowder on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn, New York.

Hardy, who played in the NFL from 2010 to 2015, has a 3-0 MMA record. The 6'5", 265-pounder knocked out Rasheem Jones at Xtreme Fight Night 352 on Sept. 29 in his last fight.

