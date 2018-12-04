Udoka Azubuike Out Indefinitely After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as High Sprain

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas Jayhawks junior center Udoka Azubuike suffered a "legitimate, very serious ankle sprain" and will be out a "while," according to head coach Bill Self.

Per Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star, Self also said X-rays were negative and that he is looking at a return date prior to Christmas as a possibility but doesn't truly know at the moment.

Azubuike suffered the injury early in the first half of his team's 72-47 win over Wofford on Tuesday. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game leading into the contest.

