Udoka Azubuike Out Indefinitely After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as High Sprain

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 5, 2018

LAWRENCE, KANSAS - DECEMBER 01: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks grabs a rebound under the basket during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Allen Fieldhouse on December 01, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas Jayhawks junior center Udoka Azubuike suffered a "legitimate, very serious ankle sprain" and will be out a "while," according to head coach Bill Self.

Per Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star, Self also said X-rays were negative and that he is looking at a return date prior to Christmas as a possibility but doesn't truly know at the moment.

Azubuike suffered the injury early in the first half of his team's 72-47 win over Wofford on Tuesday. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game leading into the contest.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Zion, RJ, Carsen Edwards Top Player of the Year Odds

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Zion, RJ, Carsen Edwards Top Player of the Year Odds

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Dotson Doing More Than Just Scoring to Spark KU Offense

    Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logo
    Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

    Dotson Doing More Than Just Scoring to Spark KU Offense

    Phog.net
    via Phog.net

    Self Looking for Two Things from Grimes

    Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logo
    Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

    Self Looking for Two Things from Grimes

    Phog.net
    via Phog.net

    He Could Be Team's 1st NBA Player in 20 Years

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    He Could Be Team's 1st NBA Player in 20 Years

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report