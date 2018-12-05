NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Trevor Ariza and Suns PG Pursuit

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When it comes to trades in the NBA, everything seems relatively quiet in the first week in December, but things have a way of heating up in a relatively short period of time.

One name that is already out there is Trevor Ariza. The small forward from the Phoenix Suns is one of the top names on the trade list, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein tweeted that league sources have said that a number of teams are pursuing him, and the Suns are likely to release him before the end of the season if they don't make a deal in the interim.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated tweeted that the Suns are not likely to keep him through the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Ariza is averaging 9.9 points and playing more than 34 minutes per game. Ariza is shooting 37.2 percent from the field, which is significantly below what he has shot in the past.

Ariza signed with the Suns in the offseason, and it's quite unusual that they would want to move on so quickly. However, Phoenix is struggling badly this year and is ready to make changes.

Ariza thought coming to the Suns would be a solid match. He said the Suns' young talent would make Phoenix a good place to play because he wanted to be part of an improving situation.

Ariza averaged 11.7 points in each of the last two seasons, and he shot 40.9 percent in 2016-17 and 41.2 percent in 2017-18. If Ariza's shooting percentage was better this year, they might not be in such a hurry to move him. But the problems the team is having may have superseded a better shooting percentage.

If the Suns are going to trade Ariza, it could happen as early as December 15. Players who sign as free agents cannot be traded for the first three months of the deal or until December 15, whichever is later.

While the Suns are likely to part company with Ariza at some point, they are also in the market for a point guard, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski said the Suns are looking at several potential trade targets, and they are also looking at free agents and G-League options. One of those is Darius Morris of the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors.

Morris is averaging 19.5 points per game for Santa Cruz and handing out 6.7 assists per night. He can handle the ball fairly well and could be a short-term solution for the Suns.