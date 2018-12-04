TMZ: Laila Ali Accidentally Backed into Elderly Pedestrian; Man Hospitalized

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2018

Laila Ali arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Former boxer Laila Ali was reportedly involved in a car accident Tuesday in Calabasas, California, that caused a person to go to the hospital, according to TMZ Sports.

Ali allegedly hit a pedestrian, who was described as an elderly man, while driving through a mall parking lot. County sheriffs were called to the scene but she was not arrested or cited in the incident.

The man is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.

The 40-year-old Ali is the daughter of Muhammad Ali and went on to have her own successful career in the ring.

She posted a 24-0 career record with 21 knockouts before retiring in 2007. She has become a television personality following her athletic career.

