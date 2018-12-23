Rookie CB Denzel Ward Diagnosed with Concussion After Browns' Win vs. Bengals

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was diagnosed with a concussion following Sunday's 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

He had five tackles in the win before heading to the locker room, including one for a loss.

The rookie returned to the field Sunday after missing the previous two games with a concussion, so the latest injury is certainly a significant concern.

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland noted this was the second concussion in three weeks after never previously dealing with this type of problem.

Ward was the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL draft and has lived up to his lofty draft position on the field this season.

The 21-year-old has taken on a difficult role in his first year, often lining up against an opponent's No. 1 receiver. He has stepped up and limited several notable players throughout the season, also adding three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Cleveland will miss his playmaking ability if the latest issue causes him to miss more time.

Although the Browns have improved as the season has progressed, cornerback depth is not a strength for this squad. T.J. Carrie and Phillip Gaines will likely see the majority of snaps defensively until Ward can return.