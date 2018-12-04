Maurizio Sarri Says Eden Hazard Can Sign New Chelsea Contract 'Immediately'

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said talisman Eden Hazard can sign a contract at the club immediately and that he wants the player at Stamford Bridge amid rumours he could be heading for the exit.

Hazard has long been touted as a target for Real Madrid and has a contract with Chelsea until 2020. Sarri spoke on Tuesday and confirmed a new deal has been offered, per the Telegraph's Ian Baker:

"You know very well that Eden is very important for us, like every special player. It's up to him. I think the club is available to sign a new contract immediately, but it's up to him if he wants to renew or not. I don't know.

"I want Eden here, of course, but I want him here if he wants to stay here. I know very well that there are discussions between the club and the manager of Eden every week, so if there is something new, the club will call me immediately."

The remark on there being weekly discussions between Chelsea and Hazard's representative is evidence of how seriously the club takes his long-term future with them, having first arrived from Lille in 2012.

He's become a consistent star in the Premier League and is once again showing flashes of his brilliance this season with an impressive balance in his attacking contribution, via Sky Sports Statto:

Hazard, 27, has never shied away from his affection for Real and said as recently as October that it would be a dream to join Los Blancos, but it's evident Sarri wants him to remain in his current setting.

Sarri's methods already appear to be squeezing good results out of the Belgian, and Hazard recently commented on the freedom the new manager has allowed him, via beIN Sports (U.S. only):

Chelsea will be wary of the awkward time remaining on their star's contract. Thibaut Courtois got his move to Real late in this past summer transfer window after going AWOL from training and with only one year left on his deal.

Hazard could do the same if there has been no contract agreed by next summer, and the potential loss of sale funds could be devastating if his situation isn't treated with more care.

Chelsea finished fifth last season but look to be on the up again under Sarri, losing only once in his charge and sat third in the Premier League.

It's understandable he should want some guarantees over his major title chances in the years to come, with Chelsea having failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League in two of their past three seasons.