Finn Balor Gets Assist from Dolph Ziggler, Defeats Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Finn Balor put a stop to Drew McIntyre's recent hot streak with a victory at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday.

Balor should thank Dolph Ziggler for offering a helping hand. Ziggler hit McIntyre with a superkick on the outside, which momentarily felled the former NXT champion.

The distraction also provided Balor with time to recover before dropkicking McIntyre into the corner. That was the prelude to the Coup de Grace, which Balor delivered for the win.

Alongside Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley, McIntyre has been a dominant presence on Raw over the past several weeks, and Balor has been among his targets.

After The Scottish Psychopath, Corbin and Lashley put Braun Strowman on the shelf with an injured elbow, they focused their attention on the Irishman.

McIntyre and the acting Raw general manager decimated Balor in a handicap match a few weeks ago, but the Irishman bounced back and was unwilling to go down without a fight.

On the Dec. 3 episode of Raw, Corbin celebrated Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night and awarded the Scot a medal to thank him for his help.

Ziggler interrupted the celebration and ended up in a match against McIntyre. Just when it seemed like the Scot had everything under control, Balor came to ringside and threw him off his game.

Ziggler went on to win the match with help from Balor, as the Irishman took out McIntyre with a dropkick while the referee was down.

McIntyre got revenge later in the night when he jumped Balor backstage and savagely attacked him to atone for the embarrassment of losing to The Showoff.

That added some much-needed heat to the rivalry and set the stage for a match that had sleeper potential to steal the show at TLC.

While it has been clear in recent months that McIntyre is being groomed for a big run near the top of the card, Balor's path has been a bit fuzzier.

Although the Irishman is often in the mix appearing on Raw weekly, he has struggled to get back to the level he occupied when he became the first universal champion in WWE history.

There is no guarantee his fortunes are about to change, but beating McIntyre is significant, and it should give Balor a ton of momentum heading toward the Royal Rumble on January 27.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).