Kylian Mbappe Praises Unai Emery and Discusses Arsenal Transfer Talks

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has hailed Unai Emery's influence on his Paris Saint-Germain career, while also calling the Arsenal head coach's predecessor, Arsene Wenger, a "French Football monument."

Mbappe also revealed how he and Wenger had talks over a possible transfer to Arsenal in 2017, before the striker chose to swap AS Monaco for the French capital.

The 19-year-old spoke to France Football after winning the inaugural Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday. It's an award that confirms Mbappe's rapid rise during the past two-and-a-half seasons:

Mbappe was keen to credit Emery for having an impact on his development:

"I do not forget that he helped me adapt to this big team, which was not easy. I have a lot of respect for this man even if he did not succeed in Paris. He won titles before and I hope he wins them again after. I sent him a congratulatory message when he signed for Arsenal, and now I am following from afar."

Emery worked with Mbappe during his second season in charge at the Parc des Princes. Their collaboration yielded a Ligue 1 title, as well as helping PSG retain the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Although Emery won four cups and a league title during two years in the French capital, his tenure wasn't always viewed as a success. Struggles dealing with some of the big names in the squad, including world-record signing Neymar, as well as fitting his tactics to his star-studded squad, blighted his stewardship of the club.

So did an infamous 6-1 defeat to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 back in 2017. PSG had won the first leg 4-0, but the resulting collapse provided endless ammunition for Emery's critics.

It's been a different story since Emery replaced Wenger in north London back in the summer. He's guided the Gunners on a 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions, earning plaudits for style and tactics along the way:

Ironically, Emery may not even have been in charge of Arsenal if Wenger had managed to bring Mbappe to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners were credited with offering £87 million for the then-AS Monaco breakout sensation in the summer of 2017.

Mbappe's awesome pace, immaculate close control and coolness as a finisher reminded many of Nicolas Anelka and Thierry Henry, two young French strikers Wenger signed and helped shape into superstars at Arsenal.

Mbappe explained his respect for Wenger and how the talks went:

"He is a real French football monument who has left Arsenal. I have not seen many people in this world being viewed in such a unanimous way.

When the entirety of Europe gets on its knees in front of him to celebrate him, that certainly means something. A little while ago, before I signed for PSG, we were in contact in 2017. I chose a different direction but he wasn’t annoyed at me.

He was a gentleman about it and wished me good luck."

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Had Wenger engineered a deal for Mbappe, the teenager would have been considered his last truly great signing. He would also have been good enough to help ensure Wenger's final season in charge had ended with silverware.

Instead, Arsenal finished sixth in the Premier League in 2018 and lost the Carabao Cup final 3-0 to Manchester City. Wenger's men were also eliminated by Atletico Madrid at the semi-final stage of the UEFA Europa League.

While Mbappe chose PSG over Arsenal, his kind words for Wenger are in sharp contrast to the somewhat negative way the 69-year-old has largely been viewed since Emery's arrival:

The Gunners may rue not being able to sign Mbappe, but Emery is still getting the most from a squad defined by two quality strikers in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

As for Mbappe, his seemingly inevitable rise to the Ballon d'Or will likely happen regardless of the club he plays for.