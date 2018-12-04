How WWE Can Keep Fans Interested in Ronda Rousey Through Holiday Season

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey is the biggest name on the WWE roster, and the company needs her now more than ever as it prepares for the holiday season.

WWE programming running between December and January is notoriously boring and monotonous. In order to break up the same matches and stories that permeate every show during this stretch, Rousey needs to become the highlight of every episode of Raw moving forward.

In recent weeks, Rousey’s battles with Nia Jax have been forgettable at best. After scathing promos against Becky Lynch and an excellent match against Charlotte, the lack of promo time and elite in-ring work during her current feud has impacted how much fans enjoy the product on a weekly basis.

For Raw to retain its viewers during the holiday down period, Rousey needs to be kicking ass.

One of the major problems right now is that Rousey’s path to the Royal Rumble looks obvious, as she is expected to beat Nia Jax at the Tables, Ladders and Chairs event and wait for the winner of the 30-woman Battle Royal.

Instead of going down the path of least resistance, WWE Creative should shake the booking to its core and have Tamina help Nia Jax beat Rousey and steal the women’s championship.

After Ronda Rousey earned the win Monday night in a tag team match against Nia Jax and Tamina, the expectation is that Jax will get the upper hand next week before Rousey retains her title at the December pay-per-view.

Instead of allowing Rousey to earn another victory on her road to a WrestleMania main event spot, Nia Jax and Tamina destroying the champion before the PPV match and taking her title in a relative squash would send shock waves through the Raw women’s division and the WWE Universe.

Not only would the title change force wrestling fans to tune into Raw to see where the storyline goes heading into the new year, but it also gives Rousey’s character depth as she deals with the first true adversity thrown her way since joining WWE.

While a loss in the short term may hurt Rousey’s aura of invincibility, the defeat could trigger the former UFC champion to become the ruthless aggressor the WWE Universe expected when she first arrived.

Instead of offering smiles, Rousey should go on a rampage that carves a path of destruction and leaves a wake of broken arms. The newfound edge would be the depth her character needs and would provide the entertainment WWE is lacking during the holiday season.

WWE Creative will care about storylines and character development again once the Royal Rumble gets closer, but until then, wrestling fans need a dangerous Rousey tearing through the women’s division to keep everyone satisfied during one of the most boring periods of the year.

