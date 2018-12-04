Copa Del Rey 2018: Results, Reaction from Tuesday's Round of 32, Leg 2 Games

Valencia, Getafe, Leganes and Espanyol are all through to the last 16 of the 2018/19 Copa del Rey after each winning their second-leg ties on Tuesday night.

A goal from Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi sent Los Che through at the expense of Ebro, while Getafe put five past Cordoba on home soil. It took an own goal from Emiliano Velazquez to separate Leganes from Rayo Vallecano by the lone goal on aggregate in the night's only all-La Liga clash.

Espanyol won their tie against Cadiz on away goals thanks to a late goal from Hernan Perez at the RCDE Stadium.

Tuesday Scores

  • Valencia 1-0 CD Ebro (3-1 on Agg.)
  • Getafe 5-1 Cordoba (7-2 on Agg.)
  • Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Leganes (2-3 on Agg.)
  • Espanyol 1-0 Cadiz ( 2-2 Agg. Espanyol through on away goals)

Los Che were frustrated for almost an hour by their plucky visitors. A Valencia midfield led by powerhouse Geoffrey Kondogbia surprisingly struggled to get a foothold and exploit spaces between the lines to release the pace of Batshuayi and Kevin Gameiro up top.

Kondogbia worked hard on a tough night for Valencia.
It was left to defender Toni Lato to lift a cross onto Bashuayi's head to break the deadlock.

The goal naturally increased the hosts' confidence, and Valencia began moving the ball quicker and creating chances. Kondogbia found his range, but Los Che didn't need any more goals to seal safe passage to the next round.

A hat-trick from Angel Luis Rodriguez Diaz put Getafe in firm control against Cordoba. The 31-year-old No. 9 added to Francisco Portillo's opener with a penalty three minutes before the break.

Portillo sent Getafe en route to a big win.
Winger Robert Ibanez scored Getafe's third four minutes after the break, before Diaz added to his tally with a brace. His second and third goals bracketed a finish from Aythami Artiles to get Cordoba on the scoresheet but nothing like what the club needed to avoid a humbling five-goal aggregate defeat.

Velazquez had the unfortunate distinction of sending Rayo packing from the tournament. The Uruguay international centre-back turned into his own net on 17 minutes.

Rayo still pressed for goals and had the better of the play. However, an enterprising midfield featuring Stoke City loanee Giannelli Imbula and the creative Jose Angel Pozo couldn't fashion enough clear-cut chances for the necessary breakthrough.

Imbula impressed in a losing cause for Rayo.
Hernan Perez got Espanyol on the sheet 14 minutes from time. It proved enough to send the hosts through on away goals, even though lively No. 10 Sergi Darder missed some late chances to let Espanyol win outright.

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to build on aggregate leads and win their second-leg ties on Wednesday.

