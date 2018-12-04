Ex-NBAer Eric Murdock Sues United Airlines over 'Race-Baiting' Flight Attendant

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

Eric Murdock listens during a news conference in East Hanover, N.J., Friday, April 5, 2013. Murdock, a former Rutgers empoyee who made public the video that led to the basketball coach's dismissal and athletic director's resignation, has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the university. Murdock filed the lawsuit Friday in state court, claiming the university violated the state's employee protection act and his contract. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Former NBA point guard Eric Murdock has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines over the actions of a flight attendant in July.

Kristen Griffith of USA Today reported details of the suit, which accuses a female flight attendant of "race-baiting" behavior. 

Murdock, who is black, alleges the woman, who is white, would not allow him to switch to an empty seat to sit with his son. She initially told him he was attempting to move to premium seating but declined to tell him the price increase.

When another passenger offered to allow Murdock to switch seats, the flight attendant again declined the request.

A white woman later took the seat Murdock was refused, according to the lawsuit.

Murdock said the flight attendant later asked if he was "going to boycott" drinks when she came around to offer beverages to passengers.

Brenda Williams, a black woman who did not know Murdock, attempted to intervene on his behalf. The flight attendant allegedly began yelling at Williams and attempted to take her phone away after accusing her of recording the interaction. Williams is listed as a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit. 

"At United, we proudly hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism and have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind," United said in a statement.

