Jurgen Klopp Talks Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson Injuries, Celebrations and More

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson will face late fitness tests ahead of Liverpool's trip to Burnley on Wednesday, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German spoke on Tuesday ahead of the Reds' match at Turf Moor, and he gave an update on the pair, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:

Robertson suffered a dead leg in Sunday's 1-0 win over Everton.

Divock Origi scored a 96th-minute winner at Anfield to give Liverpool the victory against their local rivals, prompting Klopp to run onto the pitch in celebration.

Per The Times' Paul Joyce, the coach was fined in the region of £8,000 and received a warning from the Football Association about his conduct.

Klopp had no issues in accepting the charge, though:

Per Joyce, he added: "I can say it will not happen again."

He'll hope his side don't have to cut it so fine against the Clarets on Wednesday, as they look to hang onto the coat-tails of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Sky Blues are only two points ahead, but as they're currently on course to surpass last season's tally of 100 points, Liverpool can't afford any slip-ups if they want to stay within touching distance.

It bodes well for the Reds that they've run City close so far, despite not being at their best.

One player who has struggled to reach the same level as last season is Roberto Firmino, who has produced just five goals and two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Klopp is not concerned about the Brazilian's form, though:

Last season, in which he scored 27 goals and assisted a further 17, was the best campaign of his career.

Few players can sustain those levels year after year, so it's not too surprising he has suffered from a drop-off.

It would be an enormous boost to the Reds' title chances if he can rediscover his scoring touch again, though.

Burnley may be at home, but they've shipped 29 goals in 14 matches this season, a record better only than Fulham's.

Liverpool will likely have several chances to score on Wednesday, and if any fall to Firmino he needs to take them.