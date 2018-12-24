Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan Out for 6 Weeks with Fractured Metatarsal

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to be sidelined for six weeks with a fractured metatarsal in his right foot.

The Gunners announced his injury on Monday along with their expectation that he will return to full training in early February.

Mkhitaryan last featured for Arsenal in their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup last week, in which he was withdrawn at half-time.

Football.London's Charles Watts believes he has pinpointed the moment Mkhitaryan suffered the injury:

The 29-year-old arrived at Arsenal from Manchester United in January 2018, but he has failed to hit the same heights in England that he did with Borussia Dortmund.

In his final campaign with the Bundesliga side, he contributed a phenomenal 23 goals and 32 assists as he showcased his ability to operate at a high level on either flank or as a No. 10.

The Armenia international hasn't been close to that player for the Gunners, so his absence is perhaps not a devastating loss to their ambitions.

Nevertheless, Mkhitaryan—who scored twice against Southampton in the match prior to facing Spurs—has the potential to be a match-winner for Arsenal, and the team are denied that option while he's out.

If he's ever to recapture his best form, enforced spells on the sidelines will do him little good.