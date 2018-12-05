Is Isco on His Way from Real Madrid to the Premier League?

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Isco finds himself in a rather strange situation. Listed as the 29th-best player in the world at the Ballon d'Or 2018 awards on Monday, he is also struggling to spend much time on a football pitch.

His circumstance has been sparked by the arrival of new Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari. Since the Argentinian came up from the club's Castilla side to replace Julen Lopetegui seven matches ago, Isco has played in just 88 minutes.

Even though Isco is considered one of the best players of his generation and is a regular member of the Spain national team, there are few elite players who have had to prove themselves quite as frequently. So it's not a surprise there are reports he could transfer away from the club.

The 26-year-old is being linked to Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. But he's survived in Spain this far, so what does the future hold this time around?

Sources for Bleacher Report are convinced the chances he'll arrive in the Premier League remain thin.

Take look at how Isco's career has played out since his switch from Malaga in 2013, when Real beat Manchester City to his signature.

He's won the Champions League four times, La Liga once and the Copa del Rey. He's also experienced success three times in both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup. He has played for Madrid 254 times, scoring 44 goals and registering 52 assists.

On those raw facts, it seems like a great five years—but there have been ups and downs.

In March 2016, Ed Malyon of the Daily Mirror reported Isco was to be transfer-listed for his poor attitude. That escalated to the brink of a loan move to Tottenham, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague—but it broke down.

The rumours never went away, and before the new year, Adrian Kajumba of the Mirror had linked him to Manchester United. In October 2017, Spanish website Don Balon (h/t Daily Express) reported Manchester City had interest in the midfielder.

While neither move transpired, the talk of a transfer never seemed to disappear. By December 2017, the Daily Star reported he would be leaving because of a fallout with the club's supporters, and two months later, Sport noted he wanted to leave because he did not like then-boss Zinedine Zidane or president Florentino Perez.

Every time reports of a Madrid exit emerged, though, Isco fought back.

"Isco has never been a coach's favourite as a starter at Real Madrid," says Jenna Chami, an Isco superfan. "It always makes me wonder why. He is a bit inconsistent, that's true, but when he is on top form, he still isn't given the chance he should be given.

"To any other player, that's enough of a reason to play for another club. But Isco always fights to get a spot again."

The latest talk of an Isco farewell have been based on his relationship with Solari and the questions over his fitness.

The player himself fuelled talk that he has been sidelined because of concerns over his condition by posting a photograph of his body on Instagram along with a question that translates to: "Am I fat?"

"Frivolous excuses like weight and his relationship have been used by people who don't appreciate the type of player he is," Madrid blogger MAJ insists. "I can't see Perez quitting on his golden egg he fought so hard for against the likes of Barca and City."

But what's the motivation to hang around?

"I think it's as silly as having his family in Spain and knowing that any other team would be a downgrade from Real Madrid," Chami told B/R. "No other reasons make sense to me."

There is no doubt there are other teams in Europe that would love to move for Isco, if he were willing to take the leap. Juventus and Napoli are also among those linked recently.

But sources around England seem to suggest he won't be playing in the Premier League soon.

City have had the strongest interest, and Eduardo Inda of Spanish outlet Ok Diario suggested this week that they were still in the mix to sign him.

The Ok Diario article explained: "He has an offer from Chelsea and another from Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. I think that in a style of play like City's he could do very well. Cristiano Ronaldo did not like to play with him because he said he kept the game a lot."

It's not the case, though, according to good sources at Manchester City. They said there was interest in the past but it no longer exists.

"That ship has sailed," a source explained. "The team has moved on from that plan, and it's not something that is in the transfer plans now."

So what about Chelsea? The team has been given new life by manager Maurizio Sarri, and Isco would get the opportunity to live in London. Yet sources poured cold water on the idea: "There has not been a clear sign that he would be willing to make a move like that, so it is not something that is being actively pursued. It seems Isco still wants to stay at Madrid."

The message echoes across London to Arsenal and Tottenham, although there is also the small matter that none could afford him either. Isco has a whopping release clause of £623 million, per a new contract he signed in September 2017 that also sees him rake in a salary of £5.4 million a year.

VI-Images/Getty Images

"Isco is the golden boy of Spain," MAJ told B/R, referring to his status within the national setup. "As such, he should be considered an undisputed starter for Madrid, but curiously, he hasn't managed that under any of his managers thus far.

"He'll always be linked to the Premier League for one reason and one reason only—Guardiola has wanted him since three years ago."

Isco and Madrid are enduring a tricky relationship, but it's one that neither side wants to give up on.

All the signs suggest that while Isco is frustrated, he's not yet willing to walk away. And from the Madrid side, Solari will give him opportunities as soon as he sees signs that he can perform at his very best level.

Madrid know they have a game-changer, one of the few players in world football able to perform at the top level with a blend of spontaneity, invention and quality. But Isco needs a boost of confidence and for Solari to believe in him.

Once he is back in peak condition and enjoying his football again, expect Isco to win back his place at the Bernabeu.