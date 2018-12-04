Jose Mourinho Backtracks on Man United Needing a 'Miracle' to Finish in Top 4

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 1, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has walked back his comments on Manchester United requiring a "miracle" to finish in the Premier League's top four this season. 

After Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton left United eight points behind fourth-place Arsenal, the manager told Renato Senise at RedeTV (h/t Lucas Sposito at Sport Witness) his aim was to "try to win as many points as possible and try almost the miracle of finishing fourth."

His comments in his press conference on Tuesday contradicted that statement, however:

Per The Independent's Mark Critchley, he said:

"I don't know if I say or if I didn't, but if I used that word is not what I feel at all.

"We have like eight or nine points from fourth something like that, I don't think we need a miracle at all. We need a good run of results, not waste points we shouldn't waste. 

"Last week before Crystal Palace game, I told my hopes and targets were end of December to be in that position. The target changed but in the sense let's try to close the distance best we can and be very close to these positions. 

"I think far from a miracle, we just need to not be so unlucky with problems that we have, we need some players to perform better than they are we need to perform better as a team but far from a miracle."

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

