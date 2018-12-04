PSG vs. Montpellier Postponed Due to 'Gilets Jaunes' Protest Fears

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar runs during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Paris Saint-Germain and SSC Napoli at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on October 24, 2018. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's home match against Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. 

Per Get French Football News, due to ongoing protests in Paris there can be no guarantee of enough security at the Parc des Princes for the encounter:

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

