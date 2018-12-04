PSG vs. Montpellier Postponed Due to 'Gilets Jaunes' Protest Fears

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's home match against Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Per Get French Football News, due to ongoing protests in Paris there can be no guarantee of enough security at the Parc des Princes for the encounter:

