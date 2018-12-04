PSG vs. Montpellier Postponed Due to 'Gilets Jaunes' Protest Fears

PSG vs. Montpellier Postponed Due to 'Gilets Jaunes' Protest FearsDecember 4, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain's home match against Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Per Get French Football News, due to ongoing protests in Paris there can be no guarantee of enough security at the Parc des Princes for the encounter:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Breaking | Saturday's upcoming PSG vs Montpellier game has been abandoned until a later date owing to planned "Gilets Jaunes" protests in Paris. Local authorities cannot guarantee sufficient allocation of security forces for the game.
