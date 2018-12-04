Fabinho: 'I Don't Have a Single Reason to Leave' Liverpool Amid PSG Rumours

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Fabinho of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 2, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Fabinho has shut down speculation linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and says he is happy at Liverpool.

The Brazilian arrived from Monaco in the summer for £43.7 million, but rumours had circulated that he could make a swift exit to return to Ligue 1.

However, the midfielder told UOL Esporte's Caio Carrieri (h/t L'Equipe, via the Mirror's Mark Jones): 

"I was told that there was something in the media, but I have never said that I wanted to leave Liverpool. I was aware that I would need to have patience and wait for my moment. I am happy at Liverpool, I don't have a single reason to leave."

                                             

