Fabinho: 'I Don't Have a Single Reason to Leave' Liverpool Amid PSG Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Fabinho has shut down speculation linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and says he is happy at Liverpool.

The Brazilian arrived from Monaco in the summer for £43.7 million, but rumours had circulated that he could make a swift exit to return to Ligue 1.

However, the midfielder told UOL Esporte's Caio Carrieri (h/t L'Equipe, via the Mirror's Mark Jones):

"I was told that there was something in the media, but I have never said that I wanted to leave Liverpool. I was aware that I would need to have patience and wait for my moment. I am happy at Liverpool, I don't have a single reason to leave."

