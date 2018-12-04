Raptors Appear to Give DeMar DeRozan's Old Locker to Rapper Drake

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

One of the lockers in the Toronto Raptors' locker room started as DeMar DeRozan's and now it's here.

On Monday, TSN's BarDown reported the Raptors gave DeRozan's old locker to the rapper Drake—who is referred to as "The Boy" above the locker—this week.

It took some time for Toronto to choose a replacement for DeRozan, who was traded to the San Antonio Spurs this past offseason as part of the package that brought Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green north of the border.

Drake is a Toronto native and well-established Raptors fan who is often courtside during their biggest games.

No word on whether it was God's Plan to give him the locker.