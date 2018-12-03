B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kawhi Arrives in New Balance, Steph in Special Curry 5

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: A view of the shoes worn by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 3, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NBA fans had plenty of action to choose from Monday with seven games, and a number of contests meant plenty of shoes on display as well.

Playmakers such as Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard turned heads with their kicks choices, but they weren't the only ones.

          

Kawhi Arrives Wearing New Balance for the First Time

            

Family Business

          

A Classic LeBron for Jeff Teague Tonight

          

PJ Tucker Is a Big KD Guy This Season

         

Stanley Johnson Brought Out the Scoring Title KD 4

         

Montrezl Harrell Getting Creative on the Court Now

         

You Don't See These Kobes Everyday

          

Allonzo Trier Hooping in One of the Best Kobe Sneakers Ever

        

There are five games on the NBA slate Tuesday, which means fans will get to see the kicks choices from Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and others.

