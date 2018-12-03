B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kawhi Arrives in New Balance, Steph in Special Curry 5

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kawhi Arrives in New Balance, Steph in Special Curry 5December 4, 2018
NBA fans had plenty of action to choose from Monday with seven games, and a number of contests meant plenty of shoes on display as well.
Playmakers such as Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard turned heads with their kicks choices, but they weren't the only ones.
Kawhi Arrives Wearing New Balance for the First Time
Family Business
Bow Your Neck. @StephenCurry30 wearing the “BoYaNek” Under Armour Curry 5. A saying Dell would tell Steph through difficult times. https://t.co/1J8RbWGIIi
A Classic LeBron for Jeff Teague Tonight
PJ Tucker Is a Big KD Guy This Season
PJ Tucker wearing the Nike KD 2 “All-Star” tonight against Minnesota. https://t.co/mvcsffauz3
Stanley Johnson Brought Out the Scoring Title KD 4
.@iAmSJ wearing the “Scoring Title” Nike KD 4 against the Thunder. https://t.co/bB8W65vVul
Montrezl Harrell Getting Creative on the Court Now
.@MONSTATREZZ with the "Kids Next Door" custom and then the "Gym Red" Air Jordan 12 https://t.co/7xChzgWKGB
You Don't See These Kobes Everyday
Allonzo Trier Hooping in One of the Best Kobe Sneakers Ever
.@ISO_ZO wearing the Nike Kobe 6 "Chaos" against the Wizards https://t.co/cgofHXcz1T
There are five games on the NBA slate Tuesday, which means fans will get to see the kicks choices from Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and others.
