WWE SmackDown Results: Mustafa Ali Earning More Opportunities and Top Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

The battle lines have been drawn for Sunday as the best on SmackDown Live prepared one last night before their WWE TLC 2018 matches. Asuka was set to wrestle Charlotte Flair for the first time since WrestleMania with the champion Becky Lynch watching from the sidelines.

The New Daniel Bryan prepared for an epic clash with AJ Styles by competing for the first time ever against 205 Live's Mustafa Ali. The New Day hosted a rap battle between The Bar and The Usos before their triple threat title match.

All these moments though were just the expectations for the night. It was the execution that made the show stand out with strong matches and moments throughout that continue to allow the blue brand to stand a step above the red brand.

New stars emerged. Old stars got a chance to stand out, and the only real disappointment is that Shane McMahon continues to be far too heavily featured each week.

These are the biggest takeaways from the December 11 edition of SmackDown, focusing on what is to come on Sunday.