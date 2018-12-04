WWE Raw Results: Dolph Ziggler Rushed into Face Turn and Top Takeaways

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to Baron Corbin's Monday Night Raw. Last week's Raw was dominated by the general manager elect as he took out both Elias and Finn Balor while mocking the already injured Braun Strowman. The expectation was the December 3 edition of the red brand would still be all about Corbin.

It was for the most part. The show was loaded with heels sucking up to the acting GM while faces did their best to foil his best efforts. It was another mess of a show that felt ham-fisted in its reliance on The Lone Wolf.

However, the show did have other interesting segments along the way. Dean Ambrose continued to change personas as he played mind games with Seth Rollins, and Heath Slater won a new job in WWE that he likely was not expecting.

It was an odd episode loaded with uninspired storytelling but solid enough wrestling to distract from the three hours to the point of at least being more watchable than last week. Moments on this show also seemed to matter more to the future of the brand.

These are the top takeaways from the December 3 edition of Monday Night Raw, which point to WWE's direction going into WWE TLC.