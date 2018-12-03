Giannis Says He Must Choose Better Words After Mario Hezonja Nut-Punch Comments

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

After finding himself in headlines for some strong words following Saturday's game against the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo vows to choose his words more carefully in the future.

During the first quarter, Knicks forward Mario Hezonja threw down a dunk in transition, with the Greek Freak trailing on the play. Antetokounmpo came up empty on the block and wound up on the floor after going all-out—which led to a stepover by Hezonja:

Well, Antetokounmpo took exception to that. After the game, he vowed revenge, via SB Nation's Anthony Puccio:

"I'm gonna punch him in his nut next time," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game.

Now that he has had some time to think about it, the two-time All-Star, who turns 24 on Thursday, is using it as a learning lesson. Antetokounmpo let it be known that he meant what he said, but he wants to be a better role model, via the Bucks:

For what it's worth, the Bucks and Knicks play a home-and-home later this month, in New York on Christmas Day and in Milwaukee on Dec. 27.