Daniel Bryan Challenged, Jack Swagger's MMA Debut Set and More in WWE Roundup

Daniel Bryan Facing a New Challenger?

Although Daniel Bryan has been active since his return to WWE, his latest challenge comes from a bizarre source.

On Monday, mixed martial arts fighter Aaron Chalmers challenged Bryan to a post-WrestleMania fight in May:

The 31-year-old was a reality TV star in England before beginning his fighting career, which has been impressive so far. He has competed in four matches and earned a first-round victory in all of them (two by knockout and two by submission).

He officially signed with Bellator last month and will apparently come to the United States to continue his career.

There has been plenty of crossover appeal between WWE and MMA, with Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey succeeding in both. However, Bryan is doing well enough in wrestling that he might want to avoid a match in the Octagon.

Jack Swagger Set for MMA Debut

One wrestler who is going into the Octagon is Jack Swagger.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, whose real name is Jack Hager, told Ariel Helwani that he will make his MMA debut Jan. 26 against JW Kiser, according to Chamatkar Sandhu of ESPN.

The undercard match will take place at Bellator 214 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Hager signed with Bellator in November 2017 but has needed over a year to get ready for his first professional fight. While he has experience as a wrestler at the University of Oklahoma, transitioning to MMA is tough.

Fortunately, his upcoming opponent doesn't have much experience at the top level either. Kiser has only competed in one professional bout, losing by knockout in 24 seconds last May, per Sherdog.

Aleister Black Breaks Down Comparisons to The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the most notable wrestlers in WWE history and is in the Hall of Fame, so it's understandable for an up-and-comer to emulate the icon. This is certainly the case with Aleister Black, who also has a darker side in the ring.

The NXT star explained on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia that he is his own person, although he gave plenty of respect where it was due (h/t Andrew Ravens of Wrestling News):

"I understand that people think that because there’s a certain element of me. But there’s only one Undertaker ... and I could never, never fill that void. The legacy Undertaker has made, I don’t even know how to put it into words. He changed the landscape. Is Undertaker indirectly responsible for Aleister Black? Sure. Because he’s opened the door for darker characters. He was the first one to really take it to that level and allow an audience to see something that wasn’t so clean and cut."

Black has an intriguing character that could become a key part of WWE going forward. However, it's important to realize he isn't just a replica of Undertaker.

WWE's Match of the Day on YouTube: The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Miz and Dolph Ziggler competed numerous times over the years, with the Intercontinental title often on the line. This ladder match at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2016 might be the most memorable of them all.