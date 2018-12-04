C.J. Anderson Reportedly Signs with Raiders After Panthers Release

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Veteran running back C.J. Anderson reportedly signed with the Oakland Raiders Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Anderson, 27, last played for the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, rushing 24 times for 104 yards. With Christian McCaffrey emerging as a superstar feature back this season, however, Anderson became expendable and was cut.

The veteran then visited with the Kansas City Chiefs following the release of Kareem Hunt and had a "really good workout" Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although he didn't get a job with the Chiefs, he has apparently done enough to get another chance in the NFL with the Raiders.

Anderson spent his first five seasons with the Denver Broncos, rushing for 3,051 yards and 20 touchdowns. His best season came in 2014, when he rushed for 849 yards and eight scores, though he did hit 1,007 rushing yards in 2017 with three touchdowns.

While Anderson isn't an elite option for Oakland, he's a solid short-distance runner who will offer a more physical alternative to Jalen Richard and Doug Martin. He should upgrade the Raiders' depth in the backfield down the stretch, at the very least, while splitting time with Richard and Martin.