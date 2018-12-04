C.J. Anderson Reportedly Signs with Raiders After Panthers Release

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 23: C.J. Anderson #20 of the Carolina Panthers against the Cincinnati Bengals during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 31-21. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Veteran running back C.J. Anderson reportedly signed with the Oakland Raiders Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Anderson, 27, last played for the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, rushing 24 times for 104 yards. With Christian McCaffrey emerging as a superstar feature back this season, however, Anderson became expendable and was cut. 

The veteran then visited with the Kansas City Chiefs following the release of Kareem Hunt and had a "really good workout" Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although he didn't get a job with the Chiefs, he has apparently done enough to get another chance in the NFL with the Raiders.

Anderson spent his first five seasons with the Denver Broncos, rushing for 3,051 yards and 20 touchdowns. His best season came in 2014, when he rushed for 849 yards and eight scores, though he did hit 1,007 rushing yards in 2017 with three touchdowns.

While Anderson isn't an elite option for Oakland, he's a solid short-distance runner who will offer a more physical alternative to Jalen Richard and Doug Martin. He should upgrade the Raiders' depth in the backfield down the stretch, at the very least, while splitting time with Richard and Martin.

Related

    Report: NFL to Consider 3 Incidents in Determining Hunt's Punishment

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL to Consider 3 Incidents in Determining Hunt's Punishment

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiders Sign Damontre Moore, Cut Fadol Brown

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Raiders Sign Damontre Moore, Cut Fadol Brown

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Bills Cut Kelvin Benjamin

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bills Cut Kelvin Benjamin

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-CB Brandon Browner Gets 8 Years in Prison

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ex-CB Brandon Browner Gets 8 Years in Prison

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report