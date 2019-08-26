PSG's Edinson Cavani out with Hip Injury; Tentative Timeline for Return Revealed

PSG's Edinson Cavani out with Hip Injury; Tentative Timeline for Return RevealedAugust 26, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 win over Toulouse on Sunday came at a high cost, with Edinson Cavani suffering a hip injury that will sideline him for a few weeks.
Per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, Les Parisiens lost star forward Kylian Mbappe to a hamstring injury in the same match:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
OFFICIAL: PSG confirm Kylian Mbappe has injured his left hamstring. Will miss 4 weeks of action, depending on how the injury evolves. Edinson Cavani’s recovery from a right hip problem is hoped to take 3 weeks. Abdou Diallo has a bit of right eye trauma, but nothing worrying.
With Neymar not playing for the club so far this season due to persistent transfer speculation, the Ligue 1 giants are effectively without their three top attacking options just two weeks into the new season.
The Uruguay international moved to the French capital from Napoli in 2013 and has become the club's all-time top scorer.
He has spent much of his career with PSG as a secondary option, completing an attack that was once spearheaded by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and is now driven by Neymar and Mbappe. His goals are invaluable, however, and his presence inside the box is difficult to replace.
While Mbappe can play in a central role, his speed makes him far more effective out wide. The only true stylistic replacement in the squad is Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, who isn't nearly as gifted a scorer as Cavani but did bag a brace in the 4-0 win over Toulouse.
PSG might struggle in Ligue 1 until Cavani and Mbappe return, but the biggest hit could be felt in Europe. Per Johnson, Neymar is suspended in European competition, so even if he returns to the pitch, he won't feature early in the UEFA Champions League:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Regarding Kylian Mbappe & Edinson Cavani’s injuries vs. Toulouse: Anything keeping them out longer than the international break will be troublesome for PSG. Remember that Neymar, whether he stays or goes, is suspended for the opening half of the Champions League group stage.
Les Parisiens will face Metz before the international break, which comes at the perfect time for the defending Ligue 1 champions. Cavani might be able to return by the time they go up against Strasbourg on September 14, although he's more likely to be saved for the Champions League if the health of his hip remains in doubt.
