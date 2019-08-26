PSG's Edinson Cavani out with Hip Injury; Tentative Timeline for Return Revealed

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 win over Toulouse on Sunday came at a high cost, with Edinson Cavani suffering a hip injury that will sideline him for a few weeks.

Per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, Les Parisiens lost star forward Kylian Mbappe to a hamstring injury in the same match:

With Neymar not playing for the club so far this season due to persistent transfer speculation, the Ligue 1 giants are effectively without their three top attacking options just two weeks into the new season.

The Uruguay international moved to the French capital from Napoli in 2013 and has become the club's all-time top scorer.

He has spent much of his career with PSG as a secondary option, completing an attack that was once spearheaded by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and is now driven by Neymar and Mbappe. His goals are invaluable, however, and his presence inside the box is difficult to replace.

While Mbappe can play in a central role, his speed makes him far more effective out wide. The only true stylistic replacement in the squad is Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, who isn't nearly as gifted a scorer as Cavani but did bag a brace in the 4-0 win over Toulouse.

PSG might struggle in Ligue 1 until Cavani and Mbappe return, but the biggest hit could be felt in Europe. Per Johnson, Neymar is suspended in European competition, so even if he returns to the pitch, he won't feature early in the UEFA Champions League:

Les Parisiens will face Metz before the international break, which comes at the perfect time for the defending Ligue 1 champions. Cavani might be able to return by the time they go up against Strasbourg on September 14, although he's more likely to be saved for the Champions League if the health of his hip remains in doubt.