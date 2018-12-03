Ron Rivera Fires Brady Hoke, Jeff Imamura, Will Call Panthers' Defensive Plays

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

After four straight losses, the Carolina Panthers on Monday fired defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant secondary coach Jeff Imamura, according to David Newton of ESPN.com.

Head coach Ron Rivera will also take defensive play-calling duties from coordinator Eric Washington, who will now focus on the front seven.

The Panthers began the year 6-2 but have allowed 31.5 points per game over the last four weeks.

Rivera believes the change will help the team and take pressure off Washington, who is in his first year as a coordinator after having served as the Panthers defensive line coach for the past seven years.

"I have a bit of experience at play-calling and putting defenses together," Rivera said. "It's an opportunity for me to work even closer with him to help him out as we go forward. Y'all got to remember your first time doing something. You weren't perfect and somebody had to help you. That's really what I'm here for."

The defense ranks 14th in yards allowed per game but 21st in points allowed per game.

This was Hoke's first year in Carolina. is best known for his time at the college level. He was the head coach of Michigan, San Diego State and Ball State, also serving as Tennessee's interim coach in 2017.

The pressure is now on Rivera to turn things around after a rough slide, with the coach's inconsistency year to year becoming a major concern. The team hasn't had back-to-back winning seasons in any of his first seven years at the helm and the recent stretch indicates this could continue.

On the other hand, the defense was hardly at fault for Cam Newton's four interception in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.